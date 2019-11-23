PHOTOS: Gameday signs at Ohio State

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State had won every game this season by at least 24 points until it hosted No. 8 Penn State. The Buckeyes survived a third quarter scare by not allowing any points in the fourth quarter to beat the Nittany Lions 28-17 to improve to 11-0.

The Buckeyes led 21-0 at one point but gave up 17 points in six minutes in the third quarter to make it a four-point game going into the last 15 minutes.