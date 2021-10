COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State cruised past Maryland 66-17 behind a five-touchdown performance from C.J. Stroud, three touchdowns from TreVeyon Henderson and a dominating performance by the defense, which scored a touchdown for a fourth-straight game.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drops back to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, right, catches a touchdown pass in front of Maryland linebacker Terrence Lewis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave celebrate his touchdown against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, center, is tackled by Maryland defenders Tarheeb Still, left, and linebacker Kobi Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State defensive lineman Zach Harrison, right, tackles Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Maryland with teammate Kamryn Babb during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell, right, tackles Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State Emeka Egbuka, right, cuts up field on a kick return as Maryland kicker Joseph Petrino tries to make a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Maryland defensive back Nick Cross, right, forces Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson out-of-bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, runs past Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up before a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: The Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field prior to a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Garrett Wilson #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dives to try to catch a pass in the endzone in the first quarter during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball past the Maryland Terrapins for a touchdown in the quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Ryan Watts #16 of the Ohio State Buckeyes intercepts the ball from the Maryland Terrapins in the fourth quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Rakim Jarrett #5 of the Maryland Terrapins runs the ball past Bryson Shaw #17 of the Ohio State Buckeyes for a touchdown in the third quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball past Ruben Hyppolite II #11 of the Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 09: The Ohio State Buckeyes marching band spells “Ohio” prior to a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 09, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)