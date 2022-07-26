NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans says second-round draft choice E.J. Liddell has had surgery to repair torn knee ligaments.

The injury to the 6-foot-6 forward from Ohio State occurred July 11 during a Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans say the procedure performed Monday was a right ACL reconstruction and that Liddell remains out indefinitely.

Liddell averaged 19.4 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Buckeyes last season. He was drafted 41st overall by New Orleans.