OSU’s Wade opts out of season to prepare for NFL draft

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 16: Shaun Wade #24 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his interception with teammates Jeff Okudah #1 and Pete Werner #20 in the first quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two of Ohio State’s most highly-regraded players have announced they will opt out of a football season as they prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Monday morning, OSU cornerback Shaun Wade announced he will forego playing for the Buckeyes and prepare for the NFL. Wade was a preseason All-American after a spectacular sophomore season. Wade debated leaving for the NFL after the 2019 season but elected to return to school. Wade intercepted one pass, recorded two sacks and made several critical pass breakups last season.

Thank you Buckeye Nation!



Forever a Buckeye!





Wade’s father, Randy, has been one of the most vocal parents of Big Ten athletes campaigning for players to get the opportunity to play football this season. He led the Big Ten parent protest outside the Big Ten office in Chicago.



Wade joins offensive lineman and fellow All-American Wyatt Davis in opting out of a season. Davis announced his decision this past Friday. Quarterback Justin Fields remains at OSU and is projected as a top 5 pick next year.