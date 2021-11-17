COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker award given to the nation’s top running back. He’s the only freshman to be named a semifinalist.

The true freshman has 1,035 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns, one shy of tying Maurice Clarett’s single-season OSU freshman record.

Henderson ranks second in the country in yards per rush (7.34) and is tied for fourth in the country for total touchdowns. His 1,035 yards rank 16th in the nation.