COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will field a relatively healthy roster vs. Penn State Saturday night.

OSU will play without veteran running back Master Teague for a second straight week, despite Coach Ryan Day’s optimism Teague could return. Day also said this week fellow running back Marcus Crowley will be out “a long time” following an injury at practice.

Receiver Julian Fleming is cleared to play, despite nursing injuries through the season. Fleming, a Pennsylvania native, was the nation’s top-ranked recruit two years ago and chose OSU over Penn State.

Unavailable

Babb, Kamryn

Crowley, Marcus

Dunn, Jantzen

Friday, Tyler

Henry-Young, Darrion

Johnson, Jakailin

Johnson, Jaylen

McKenzie, Jaden

Melton, Mitchell

Miller, Harry

Potter, Noah

Proctor, Josh

Scott, Gee

Teague, Master

Vimahi, Enokk