COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s Izzy Rodriguez was drafted by the Kansas City Current Saturday in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.

Rodriguez, a defender, was chosen in the fourth round and was the 43rd overall pick in the draft.

The Canton, Mi., native was the third Buckeye to be chosen in the MWSL draft, joining Lindsay Agnew (Washington Spirit) and Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), both of whom were drafted in 2016.

Rodriguez finishes her career at Ohio State with 88 games (87 starts), eight goals, 11 assists, and was part of 29 shutouts in her career.