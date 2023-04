AUGUSTA, Georgia (WCMH) — Caley McGinty wrapped up the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the historic Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

McGinty tied for 20th place overall with a 54-hole score of 220 (+4).

McGinty shot her best round on Thursday, firing a 70 (-2) in the second round of play. She carded a 75 (+3) in both rounds one and two.

This was McGinty’s second time competing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She tied for 12th place in 2022.