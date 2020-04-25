OSU’s K.J. Hill selected in 7th round by LA Chargers

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
K.J. Hill is the Buckeyes’ all-time leading receiver with 201 career receptions.
Hill is the 9th Buckeye taken in the 2020 draft. Here’s a full list of Ohio State players drafted:
- 1st round 2nd overall: Chase Young (Washington)
- 1st round 3rd overall: Jeff Okudah (Detroit)
- 1st round 19th overall: Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)
- 2nd round 55th overall: J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore)
- 3rd round 73rd overall: Davon Hamilton (Jacksonville)
- 3rd round 75th overall: Jonah Jackson (Detroit)
- 3rd round 98th overall: Malik Harrison (Baltimore)
- 6th round 199th overall: Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)
- 7th round: 220th overall: K.J. Hill (Los Angeles Chargers)