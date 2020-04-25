OSU’s K.J. Hill selected in 7th round by LA Chargers

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

welcome to the bolt fam, @KayJayHill! pic.twitter.com/QGylsUcYfo — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 25, 2020

K.J. Hill is the Buckeyes’ all-time leading receiver with 201 career receptions.

Hill is the 9th Buckeye taken in the 2020 draft. Here’s a full list of Ohio State players drafted: