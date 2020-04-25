OSU’s K.J. Hill selected in 7th round by LA Chargers

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

K.J. Hill is the Buckeyes’ all-time leading receiver with 201 career receptions.

Hill is the 9th Buckeye taken in the 2020 draft. Here’s a full list of Ohio State players drafted:

  • 1st round 2nd overall: Chase Young (Washington)
  • 1st round 3rd overall: Jeff Okudah (Detroit)
  • 1st round 19th overall: Damon Arnette (Las Vegas)
  • 2nd round 55th overall: J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore)
  • 3rd round 73rd overall: Davon Hamilton (Jacksonville)
  • 3rd round 75th overall: Jonah Jackson (Detroit)
  • 3rd round 98th overall: Malik Harrison (Baltimore)
  • 6th round 199th overall: Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams)
  • 7th round: 220th overall: K.J. Hill (Los Angeles Chargers)

