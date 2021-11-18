COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State forward Justice Sueing will be out for an extended period of time after having an abdominal injury evaluated earlier this week.

The Honolulu, Hawaii, native will rehab the injury and is expected to return sometime this season.

“We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”

The fifth-year senior is in his third year with the program. He played and started all 31 games last season and was third on the team in scoring at 10.7 points per game.

“We certainly anticipated a healthy Justice to start the season and I think planned around all that he could give us,” Holtmann said. “He’s unique because there’s not another Justice-type player on our roster that has the ability at his size to play downhill and guard multiple positions.”

Sueing missed the Buckeyes season opener against Akron and played limited minutes against Niagara before missing OSU’s third game against Bowling Green.

Holtmann said Sueing injury’s had gotten better, almost to 100% according to the senior, but started feeling pain again during OSU’s preseason scrimmage against Ole Miss.

The Buckeyes will rely on a combination of players to fill for Sueing, including Eugene Brown, Justin Ahrens and Jimmy Sotos.