COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday at his weekly news conference, Ohio State coach Ryan Day speculated his All-American receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, would be cleared to play vs. Penn State.

Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” of plays vs. Iowa. But it was also clear in Smith-Njigba’s limited action vs. the Hawkeyes that he was not at full speed, and he limped off the field on his final play of the game.

OSU says JSN will not be available to play vs. No. 13 Penn State as he continues his recovery from his nagging hamstring injury. The No. 2 Buckeyes will be facing one of the nation’s top pass defenses in PSU, led by All-American candidate Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback.

Starting OSU cornerback Cameron Brown remains out of the lineup. He’s dealt with injuries throughout the season. Otherwise, OSU has no surprises in terms of available players and no players are listed as game-time decisions.

UNAVAILABLE

Omari Abor

Kamryn Babb

Cameron Brown

Caleb Burton

Timothy Caffey

Corban Cleveland

Lloyd McFarquhar

Mitchell Melton

Teradja Mitchell

Jalen Pace

Evan Pryor

Brad Robinson

Joe Royer

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Kourt Williams