LINCOLN, Nebraska (WCMH) — Ohio State’s leading receiver Garrett Wilson was ruled out of Ohio State’s game against Nebraska, leaving an opportunity for another Buckeye receiver to step up.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has stepped up in a big way with a career-high 10 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown against the Cornhuskers as the Buckeyes lead 17-10 at halftime.

This season, Smith-Njigba has 35 catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. The sophomore from Rockwall, Texas has gotten plenty of opportunities this year as OSU’s slot receiver, especially with Wilson and Chris Olave demanding plenty of attention from opposing defenses.

C.J. Stroud has 19 completions for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.