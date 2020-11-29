OSU’s Jackson to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Dallas Mavericks first round draft pick Jim Jackson, right, and new Mavericks coach Quinn Buckner stand on the Reunion Arena basketball court in Dallas Thursday. The Mavericks signed both to long-term contracts. Buckner, who has NBC television commitments through the NBA Finals, will start as coach for next season. Jackson will play against the Houston Rockets Friday night in Dallas. (AP Photo/Bill Jancha)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University basketball standout Jim Jackson was one of six former players to be named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Sunday.

Jackson, who played for OSU from 1989-92, joins Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and Kansas’ Paul Pierce in the 2021 class.

Jackson is currently OSU’s seventh all-time leading scorer, piling up 1,785 points in three seasons at OSU.

A Toledo native, Jackson averaged 5.9 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. He led Ohio State to Big Ten titles in 1991 and 1992 and was a two-time All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.

His number, 22, was retired in February, 2001.

Jackson was drafted fourth overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the 1992 NBA draft. Over 14 seasons, he played for numerous teams, wrapping up his career with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2005-06 season.