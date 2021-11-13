COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Garrett Wilson has four touchdowns and counting in Ohio State’s blow out performance against Purdue. Wilson has three receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Wilson has nine catches for 110 yards and 51 yards rushing for 161 total yards. He’s the 38th Buckeye to record at least four touchdowns in a single game and first since J.K. Dobbins in 2019 against Michigan.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, breaks away from Purdue defensive back Dedrick Mackey to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Purdue defensive back Cam Allen tries to make the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Ohio State junior missed last week’s game against Nebraska, and in his absence Jaxon Smith-Njigba stepped up with a school-record 15 catches for 240 yards.