COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio State players said on Tuesday that they will play in the Buckeyes bowl game.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke both said they are planning on playing for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. The seventh-ranked Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Missouri in Arlington, Texas at 8 p.m. Both juniors said they are undecided on whether they will return to Ohio State or declare for the NFL Draft.

Egbuka played in nine games this season, amassing 35 catches for 452 yards and four touchdowns. Burke likewise played in nine games while missing three due to injury in the middle of the season.

Numerous Ohio State players are touted to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Heisman Trophy finalist receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. He has yet to announce his decision on if he will play in the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers.