OSU’s D.J. Carton to miss Indiana game

Ohio State’s D.J. Carton, center, shoots between Nebraska’s Thorir Thorbjarnarson, left, and Yvan Ouedraogo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 80-68. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State’s leading freshman scorer, D.J. Carton, announced Thursday night he will step away from the team to attend to personal matters.

Ohio State confirms Carton will not play Saturday in Ohio State’s home game against Indiana.

In a post to his Twitter account, Carton wrote, “I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now. I will fight for my team and Buckeye Nation and come back stronger!”

Love my team and Ohio❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sjb3C9sZbJ — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) January 31, 2020

OSU head coach Chris Holtmann, via a news release from the school, said, “D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him. Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”

Carton has averaged more than 10 points per game during his freshman season.