COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple players on the Ohio State women’s basketball team received Big Ten awards Monday afternoon as they prepare for the conference tournament.

First year forward Cotie McMahon earned the Freshman of the Year award after a huge debut season in scarlet and grey. McMahon ended nearly every week this season with the Freshman of the Week award as she averaged 14 points and five rebounds a game in the regular season.

Additionally, senior guard Taylor Mikesell was named by both the coaches and media as an All-Big Ten first team selection. The Massillon native led the Buckeyes in scoring averaging 17 points a game to go along with leading the team in assists and shooting over 40% from the floor and on three-pointers.

Taylor Thierry also was named to an All-Big Ten team as she was included as an all-defensive team selection.

The Big Ten player of the year was given to Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark for the second season in a row. Clark once again starred for the Hawkeyes and is heavily favored to win the Naismith trophy as the top player in college basketball.

Ohio State will play its first game of the Big Ten tournament on Friday afternoon against Michigan, Minnesota, or Penn State in the quarterfinals. The tournament begins Wednesday from Minneapolis.