COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio State University senior finished second in the NCAA wrestling final Saturday.

Sammy Sasso, wrestling in his second NCAA final, lost a 4-2 decision to Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, the No. 1 seed in the 149 weight class Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In the final match of the 2023 National Championships, there were several stalemates in the first period with no wrestler able to score. Diakomihalis started from the down position and scored a reversal to take a 2-0 lead. Sasso escaped for a point before a Diakomihalis takedown made it 4-1. A Sasso escape made it 4-2 but a late charge came up short. Diakomihalis earned his fourth-consecutive national title with the 4-2 win by decision.

Sasso is a four-time All-American for the Buckeyes, finishing the 2022-23 season with a 29-4 record. He also won his second Big Ten championship earlier this month.

As a team, the Buckeyes finished fourth overall to give coach Tom Ryan his 14 Top 10 and ninth Top 5 finish since he took over the Ohio State program in the 2006-07 season.