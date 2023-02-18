COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s women’s swimming and diving team won its fourth consecutive Big Ten championship Saturday, beating the University of Michigan.

Over the course of the meet, swimmers Katherine Zenick, Nyah Funderburke, Teresa Ivan, and Amy Fulmer set a Big Ten championship and Ohio State record in the 200m free relay with a time of 1:26.7, and Zenick, Ivan, Fulmer, and Catherine Russo set a school record in the 400m freestyle relay.

With the win, Ohio State moves to second in Big Ten history with nine championships.

Eight Buckeyes earned first-team all-Big Ten honors: Teresa Ivan, Nyah Funderburke, Katherine Zenick, Josie Panitz, Hannah Bach, Felicia Pasadyn, Catherine Russo, and Amy Fulmer.

Earning second-team all-Big Ten honors: Morgan Kraus and Lena Hentschel.