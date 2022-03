COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University women’s hockey team has been named the No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA tournament.

The Buckeyes will also host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the first time in the program’s history.

OSU will play Saturday, March 12, at 5 p.m., facing the winner of Thursday’s game between Quinnipiac and Syracuse.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with a 29-6-0 record.