COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s basketball keeps on winning and is headed into its biggest game of the season thus far in the top-15.

The Buckeyes (9-1, 1-0) have been ranked No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll after a 73-49 win on Friday against Grand Valley State. This is a one place drop from last week. The scoring in Friday’s win came from all over the floor with 10 players contributing as guard Jacy Sheldon led OSU with 15 points and three steals.

Ohio State has a big week ahead of them before the Christmas break. The No. 13 Buckeyes will play their last non-conference games starting with a showdown against No. 2 UCLA on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in Columbus. On Friday, the Buckeyes will host Belmont at 1 p.m. to conclude its non-conference schedule.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 18, 2023)

1South Carolina (35)
2UCLA
3NC State
4Iowa
5Texas
6USC
7LSU
8Colorado
9Stanford
10Baylor
11Utah
12Kansas State
13Ohio State
14Notre Dame
15Virginia Tech
16Indiana
17UCONN
18Marquette
19Louisville
20Gonzaga
21Florida State
22Creighton
23Washington
24North Carolina
25TCU