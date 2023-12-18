COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s basketball keeps on winning and is headed into its biggest game of the season thus far in the top-15.

The Buckeyes (9-1, 1-0) have been ranked No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll after a 73-49 win on Friday against Grand Valley State. This is a one place drop from last week. The scoring in Friday’s win came from all over the floor with 10 players contributing as guard Jacy Sheldon led OSU with 15 points and three steals.

Ohio State has a big week ahead of them before the Christmas break. The No. 13 Buckeyes will play their last non-conference games starting with a showdown against No. 2 UCLA on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in Columbus. On Friday, the Buckeyes will host Belmont at 1 p.m. to conclude its non-conference schedule.

Associated Press Poll (Dec. 18, 2023)

1 South Carolina (35) 2 UCLA 3 NC State 4 Iowa 5 Texas 6 USC 7 LSU 8 Colorado 9 Stanford 10 Baylor 11 Utah 12 Kansas State 13 Ohio State 14 Notre Dame 15 Virginia Tech 16 Indiana 17 UCONN 18 Marquette 19 Louisville 20 Gonzaga 21 Florida State 22 Creighton 23 Washington 24 North Carolina 25 TCU