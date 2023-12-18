COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State women’s basketball keeps on winning and is headed into its biggest game of the season thus far in the top-15.
The Buckeyes (9-1, 1-0) have been ranked No. 13 in the new Associated Press poll after a 73-49 win on Friday against Grand Valley State. This is a one place drop from last week. The scoring in Friday’s win came from all over the floor with 10 players contributing as guard Jacy Sheldon led OSU with 15 points and three steals.
Ohio State has a big week ahead of them before the Christmas break. The No. 13 Buckeyes will play their last non-conference games starting with a showdown against No. 2 UCLA on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in Columbus. On Friday, the Buckeyes will host Belmont at 1 p.m. to conclude its non-conference schedule.
Associated Press Poll (Dec. 18, 2023)
|1
|South Carolina (35)
|2
|UCLA
|3
|NC State
|4
|Iowa
|5
|Texas
|6
|USC
|7
|LSU
|8
|Colorado
|9
|Stanford
|10
|Baylor
|11
|Utah
|12
|Kansas State
|13
|Ohio State
|14
|Notre Dame
|15
|Virginia Tech
|16
|Indiana
|17
|UCONN
|18
|Marquette
|19
|Louisville
|20
|Gonzaga
|21
|Florida State
|22
|Creighton
|23
|Washington
|24
|North Carolina
|25
|TCU