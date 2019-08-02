OSU Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach resigns during investigation into rule violations

Ohio State associate head coach Patrick Klein in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Patrick Klein has resigned his position following accusations of violations of NCAA rules and university policy.

Klein sent a letter to the university making the resignation official.

This letter serves as my resignation from The Ohio State University Athletic Department effective immediately. I have a deep love for this university, both as a former student with two degrees and, for the past eight years, as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. I’ve worked hard to make our program one of the best in the Big 10 and highly competitive at a national level. It’s been my privilege to contribute to the success of our student-athletes both on the court and in the classroom. Over the course of the past two weeks it has come to my attention that some of my actions as a coach have not adhered strictly to NCAA rules. I’ve also been made aware that in some instances, my communications with some student-athletes may have been too informal or in some cases even inappropriate, violating university policy. I apologize for these mistakes and realize that I should have used better judgment. In light of the above, I’ve determined that it’s in my best interests, as well as the program’s, to resign and take time to reflect, spend time with my family, and focus on the next chapter of my professional career. I wish Coach McGuff and the Ohio State women’s basketball program nothing but continued success. Patrick Klein

The Department of Athletics released the following statement: