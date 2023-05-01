COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University tennis teams will take center stage this weekend as the Buckeyes host opening matches in the 2023 NCAA championship.

The men’s team enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and the women’s team drew the No. 10 seed.

Ohio State Men’s Tennis

The men’s team, winners of both the Big Ten regular season and tournament title, enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, facing off against East Tennessee State in the opening round Saturday at 1 p.m. The other opening-round match, Louisville against Texas Tech, is set for Saturday at 10 a.m.

The winners of the first-round matches on Saturday will meet at noon on Sunday. All matches will take place outside at the Auer Tennis Complex.

Saturday marks the fourth meeting between the Buckeyes and the Buccaneers in the NCAA tournament, with Ohio State winning 4-0 in 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Ohio State is 29-2 on the season and its record-setting 17th consecutive Big Ten regular season title and its 15th Big Ten Tournament title. The Buckeyes have 12 wins over ranked opponents and have beaten rivals Michigan and Illinois a total of seven times this season.

Ohio State Women’s Tennis

For the 20-7 women’s squad, they start the NCAA tournament against Xavier, the Big East champ, Friday at 1 p.m. The opening match in Columbus will see Vanderbilt and East Tennessee State University face off at 10 a.m. The winner of each match will square off on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the Round of 16. The winner of Saturday’s match then goes on to a single-elimination super regional. The final three rounds of the tournament will be held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando.

Ohio State holds a 4-0 lifetime record against Xavier, including a 6-1 win in Columbus last season. Against Vanderbilt, the Buckeyes are 5-2. The teams met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus the last two seasons. Ohio State won the 2021 matchup 4-3 and the Commodores were victorious in 2022, 4-2. The Buckeyes have never played against ETSU.

The Ohio State women’s team is one of four Big Ten teams in the NCAA field, along with Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin.

All of this weekend’s matches are set for the Auer Tennis Complex or, in the event of inclement weather, moved inside the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. Admission and parking are free.