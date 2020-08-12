OSU students disappointed in, but understand Big Ten decision

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As soon as it became official that the presidents of the Big Ten universities voted to postpone the 2020 football season, word spread across Buckeye Nation.

The reactions were ones of sadness and disappointment.

“I’m sad for Buckeye Nation,” said Kelly Dawes, a Buckeye fan and owner of College Traditions. “Fall is Buckeye football and without that, I think a lot of people are just very, very disappointed. It’s going to be a fall that no one has seen before.”

The news comes just weeks before the start of the new semester.

Students are expected to begin moving into their dorms on Wednesday, but many are already back in Columbus, weighing in on the decision.

“I understand that they want to keep everybody safe and I think that’s what they put in the heart of that decision,” said Cassie Fellure. “It’s sad, but its what’s best for everybody.”

While most students agree with Fellure that postponing the season is the safest option, they also recognize that campus will look much different on Saturdays this fall.

“I honestly am blessed that it’s not my senior year and that I’m not missing out on my final season, and I have three years ahead of me,” said Rachel Bond. “Obviously, I am bummed because I don’t get that first-year experience of going to Buckeye games and everything.”

Despite Tuesday’s news, all of these fans are hopeful the season will be played in the spring.

“It’s a bummer, but I guess we get spring to look forward to, so I guess we’ll take that,” said Tyler Muir.