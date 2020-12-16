OSU stays No. 4 in last CFP ranking before Big Ten title game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Frankly, it would have been stunning if the College Football Playoff committee announced any changes among the top five ranked teams this week. Only #1 Alabama played a game this past weekend, with #2 Notre Dame and #3 Clemson preparing for their meeting Saturday in the ACC title game

Ohio State remained 4th in this week’s rankings, announced Tuesday night. Texas A&M remains 5th. OSU will play #14 Northwestern Saturday in the Big Ten title game. Iowa State moved up to #6 this week.

The Buckeyes stayed at #4 despite not playing this past weekend after Michigan canceled the scheduled game due to COVID-19. The week before, the Buckeyes delivered a resounding defeat of Michigan State, 52-12.

The Big Ten administrators council, which includes athletic directors and other officials from all 14 schools in the conference, voted unanimously last week to remove a six-game minimum requirement, setting up the OSU-Northwestern championship game.

The final four teams for this year’s playoff will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Unbeaten Cincinnati (8-0) ranks 9th ahead of their American Athletic Conference title game against Tulsa Saturday. Indiana, with OSU as its lone loss, ranks 11th.

College Football Playoff Top 6