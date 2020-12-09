OSU stays at No. 4 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes remained at the No. 4 spot in the latest College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes were also ranked 4th the last two weeks in the CFP ranking of the 2020 season.

The top 4 teams at the end of the season get to play in the College Football Playoff. The CFP semifinals begin one month from Tuesday on Jan. 1. The semifinal games will be the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl.

College Football Playoff Top 4

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State

The Buckeyes stayed at No. 4 after a resounding defeat of Michigan State 52-12 after canceling the Buckeyes game against Illinois on Nov. 27.

With Saturday’s Michigan game canceled, the Buckeyes (5-0) will not be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship because teams in the conference must play six regular season games to qualify for the title game in Indianapolis. However, the Big Ten released a statement Tuesday that OSU and the conference are reviewing possible options for a game this weekend.

So far, Wisconsin is the only team ineligible for the Big Ten Championship since the Badgers have already missed three games this season.

But Ohio State is still eligible for the playoff even if it doesn’t play in the Big Ten Championship.