OSU Spring Game tickets go on sale February 13

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tickets for the 2020 Ohio State Football Spring game are scheduled to go on sale next week.

Tickets for the annual scrimmage will go on sale Thursday, February 13. The game will be played Saturday, April 11 at a time to be determined.

General admission tickets are $5. All seating for the game is general admission with the exception of Club seats, AA level sections designated for team use, and ADA accessible rows.

Children under the age of 6 are free in general admission sections. Current OSU students are admitted free with a valid OSU ID.