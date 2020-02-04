Live Now
Trial begins for man accused of raping, torturing and murdering a Columbus woman
Closings and Delays
St. Matthew School

OSU Spring Game tickets go on sale February 13

Buckeyes

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tickets for the 2020 Ohio State Football Spring game are scheduled to go on sale next week.

Tickets for the annual scrimmage will go on sale Thursday, February 13. The game will be played Saturday, April 11 at a time to be determined.

General admission tickets are $5. All seating for the game is general admission with the exception of Club seats, AA level sections designated for team use, and ADA accessible rows.

Children under the age of 6 are free in general admission sections. Current OSU students are admitted free with a valid OSU ID.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools