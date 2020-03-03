OSU running back Master Teague listed as “unavailable” for spring ball

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State sophomore running back Master Teague practiced Monday as the Buckeyes opened spring football, and it was Teague’s first practice as the presumed starter in the backfield.

But an OSU spokesman tells NBC4 that Teague’s status has now been changed to “unavailable” for the rest of spring practice. It’s unclear at this time how Teague was injured or how significant the injury will be. His absence leaves redshirt freshman Steele Chambers as Ohio State’s only scholarship running back for spring practice.

Teague rushed for nearly 800 yards and four touchdowns this past season, earning significant carries as J.K. Dobbins’ backup.

OSU does not have significant depth at running back at the moment with Marcus Crowley and senior Demario McCall getting reps along with Steele. Incoming freshman Miyan Williams from Cincinnati will join the team this summer.

