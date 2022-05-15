COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University women’s rowing team has won its 10th Big Ten title.

The championship is the first for third-year head coach Kate Sweeney.

The Buckeyes crossed the finish line first in the first novice eight, second varsity four, first varsity four, and first varsity eight races while earning second place in the second novice eight, third varsity four, and second varsity eight contests.

The No. 9 Buckeyes scored 184 points Sunday in the seven-race event, beating No. 2 Michigan (174 points) and No. 3 Rutgers (137 points).

OSU has won eight of the last 11 Big Ten titles. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(PHOTO COURTESY THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY)

