COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. can add another title to his expanding resume: First-team All-American.

The Buckeyes junior receiver and Heisman finalist was one of six Big Ten players to be named to the Associated Press’ All-American teams for the 2023 season. Harrison Jr. is the only Buckeye to receive a nod for any of the three teams.

He followed his remarkable sophomore season in 2022 with an impressive junior season in 2023 with 1,211 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record. Harrison Jr., son of NFL hall of fame receiver Marvin Harrison, was named the Big Ten offensive player of the year, won the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver, and finished fourth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

He is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and could forgo his senior season at Ohio State. The Buckeyes will end the 2023 season on Dec. 29 against Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, which Harrison could decide to skip to not risk injury before the NFL Draft. The Tigers running back Cody Schrader was named to the first-team by AP.

The AP All-America team is headlined by Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels from LSU. The first-team features a variety of players across conferences and includes Miami RedHawks kicker Graham Nicholson. Nicholson won the Lou Groza award as the nation’s top kicker after helping Miami to the MAC title. Miami faces Appalachian State on Saturday in the Cure Bowl.

AP All-America First Team

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels (LSU)

Running backs: Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State), Cody Schrader (Missouri)

Wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State), Malik Nabers (LSU), Rome Odunze (Washington)

Tight end: Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Offensive tackles: Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

Offensive guards: Cooper Beebe (Kansas State), Zak Zinter (Michigan)

Center: Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon)

All-purpose player: Travis Hunter (Colorado)

Kicker: Graham Nicholson (Miami [OH])

Edge rushers: Laiatu Latu (UCLA), Jalen Green (James Madison)

Interior linemen: T’Vondre Sweat (Texas), Jer’Zahn Newton (Illinois)

Linebackers: Payton Wilson (NC State), Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M), Dallas Turner (Alabama)

Cornerbacks: Cooper DeJean (Iowa), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Safeties: Malaki Starks (Georgia), Xavier Watts (Notre Dame)

Defensive back: Terrion Arnold (Alabama)

Punter: Tory Taylor (Iowa)