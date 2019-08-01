OSU ranked #5 in preseason Coaches Poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked #5 in the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll.
The poll, released Thursday, puts Clemson in the top spot, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and then the Buckeyes.
Full Top 25:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Utah
- Auburn
- Wisconsin/Central Florida
- Iowa
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Syracuse
- Stanford
- Iowa State
- Northwestern