OSU ranked #5 in preseason Coaches Poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked #5 in the 2019 preseason Coaches Poll.

The poll, released Thursday, puts Clemson in the top spot, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and then the Buckeyes.

Full Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Washington
  13. Oregon
  14. Penn State
  15. Utah
  16. Auburn
  17. Wisconsin/Central Florida
  19. Iowa
  20. Michigan State
  21. Washington State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Stanford
  24. Iowa State
  25. Northwestern

