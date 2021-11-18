COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University quarterback Jack Miller was in court Thursday on charges stemming from an OVI arrest earlier in the month.

During the hearing, Miller had the OVI charge reduced to a minor misdemeanor reckless operation ticket. He will have to pay a $150 fine and court fees.

His attorney said Miller will be appealing to coach Ryan Day to lift his suspension. Miller will be meeting with the OSU Code of Conduct office later, Thursday.

Miller is a redshirt freshman and the Buckeyes third-string quarterback.