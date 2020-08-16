OSU QB Fields starts petition to play fall football; has 160K signatures

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields rolls out to pass against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State football parents sent a letter to the Big Ten Saturday, making a case for a fall season.

Ohio State University Head Coach Ryan Day said this week he is supporting his players.

And on Sunday, one OSU player is trying to take matters into his own hands.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Many wondered what OSU quarterback Justin Fields is going to do: will he play this spring or just start preparing for the NFL. He’s already projected to go as high as number two in next year’s NFL Draft.

Fields is now showing he’s not giving up on taking a stand for the fall season.

Fields started a #WeWantToPlay online petition calling for the Big Ten to reinstate fall football.

He posted the petition to moveon.org a little after 11 a.m. Sunday, and now has more than 160,000 signatures and counting.

The petition is addressed to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and conference presidents and athletic directors.

In the petition, Fields writes:

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion.” Justin Fields

Last Monday, the Big Ten announced it was postponing the fall sports season until the spring.