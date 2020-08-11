OSU President: Working to return student-athletes to competition as soon as possible

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A statement from the incoming Ohio State University president said she will work to get the athletes back on the field as soon as possible.

Incoming President Kristina M. Johnson said she understands the disappointment players and staff are feeling after the Big Ten conference announced Tuesday it would be moving the fall sports season into the spring.

“As a former collegiate athlete whose career in sports was cut short by circumstances beyond my control, I deeply feel the pain, frustration, and disappointment that all our players, coaches, and staff – and all Buckeye fans – are feeling today,” said Johnson. “I will continue to work closely with Athletics Director Gene Smith, Coach Ryan Day and all coaches and other leaders, to return our student-athletes to competition as soon as possible, while staying safe and healthy.”

In addition to football, the postponement of the fall season also affects field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

The university ensured all athletes on scholarship will remain on scholarship.

The decision came from a league-wide vote of the conference’s schools’ presidents.

The university is working to figure out what workout and training regiments will look like for fall sport student-athletes, adding current resources will remain in place.

In addition, OSU will continue to perform COVID-19 testing for all student-athletes with quarantine protocols continuing for them as well.

The athletes will continue to have access to team facilities and locker rooms, performance, medical, and nutrition areas under the current health and safety protocols.

“We are focused on supporting our student-athletes in every way, ensuring their scholarships are still in place, and looking out for their health and safety and the health and safety of all our students as they continue to pursue their studies in these challenging times,” Johnson said.