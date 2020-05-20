Gene Smith: Ohio State athletes could be allowed back on campus June 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed to NBC4 OSU athletes will be permitted back on campus Monday, June 8 for voluntary workouts. Smith says those workouts will not be mandatory and they will follow strict health protocol.

Ohio State and its fellow NCAA Division I schools will be following the result of an expected vote Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Council.

The Council is likely to vote on ending the current moratorium for on-campus activities at member schools. If it passes, that means student-athletes could get back to their campuses for voluntary training.

Those sessions would likely mirror typical off-season workouts, without coaches present. OSU’s strength and conditioning staff, led by Mickey Marotti, would likely be able to oversee those training sessions.

Smith says Wednesday’s vote will focus on allowing organized team activities, film, workouts and meetings.

OSU football coaches were permitted back in their offices as of Monday, but the coaches are working in shifts at the office and not meeting as a large group. Last week, OSU linemen Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis told reporters they’ve already been told whenever they can report to the team training facilities, masks will be mandatory and training groups will be limited to fewer than 10 people in compliance with state guidance.

Ohio State does not have a member on the 40-person council. The Big Ten’s current suspension on organized team activities runs through June 1st and it’s unclear how it will affect recruiting efforts. Both on-campus and off-campus recruiting have been halted since the start of the pandemic.