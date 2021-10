COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The time for the Ohio State football game against Penn State has been announced.

The Oct. 30 Buckeyes game against the Nittany Lions has now been scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The game will also be a “Scarlet Out” at Ohio Stadium.

It’s official: Ohio State vs Penn State on Oct. 30 will be a 7:30 kickoff inside The Shoe.

It is also the Scarlet-out: OSU will don all-scarlet unis and encourages Buckeye nation to join-in. @nbc4i

(Not official but wouldn’t be surprised if it’s GameDay) pic.twitter.com/4YNADHiqOn — Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) October 18, 2021

The Buckeyes next travel to Indiana to face the Hoosiers Saturday for a prime time game with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.