COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is hospitalized following a crash early Sunday morning.

Hartline, 36, is being treated at Riverside Methodist Hospital, a hospital spokesperson said. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Hartline’s property near Powell. The spokesperson also confirmed Hartline was the driver of the UTV side-by-side involved in the crash, resulting in the vehicle rolling over.

The Ohio State athletics department said there was a second person unaffiliated with the university in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hartline posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, “I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well.”

Ohio State’s athletics department released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

Ohio State assistant football coach Brian Hartline and a friend, unaffiliated with Ohio State, were transported to Riverside Hospital early this morning with non-life threatening injuries sustained in an ATV accident on his property. According to Hartline, he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening. Ohio State Department of Athletics statement on Hartline crash

Hartline was named offensive coordinator in January after serving as the team’s receiver coach since 2018. During his five years in that role, Hartline recruited and developed the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Paris Campbell, K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Prior to becoming a coach, Hartline played for the Buckeyes from 2005-08 before playing seven seasons in the NFL, six with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Cleveland Browns. He returned to OSU in 2017 as a quality control coach.

On Saturday, the OSU football team held its annual spring game.