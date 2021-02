FILE – In this March 14, 2012, file photo made with a long exposure, a player runs across the NCAA logo at midcourt during practice in Pittsburgh before an NCAA tournament college basketball game. Duke and North Carolina State were among the top 16 projected seeds the NCAA revealed Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 for the […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday’s scheduled women’s basketball game between the Ohio State University and Northwestern has been postponed due to a “presumptively positive” test.

According to a press release from OSU, the positive test result was found during pre-game testing.

The Big Ten will work with both programs to reschedule the game.