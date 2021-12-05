(AP) — Alabama will head into the postseason the same way it started the regular season: No. 1 in the nation.

The Crimson Tide reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating previously top-ranked Georgia.

Defending national champion Alabama, which was No. 1 for the first six weeks of this season in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, jumped three spots after dominating Saturday’s Southeastern Conference title game.

Alabama received 50 of 62 first-place votes from the media panel. The Bulldogs fell to No. 3.

In between, Michigan was No. 2 for a second straight week after winning the Big Ten Conference championship for the first time since 2004. The Wolverines received 9 first-place votes.

Cincinnati slipped a spot to No. 4, though it is only four points behind Georgia and received three first-place votes. The Bearcats are the only remaining unbeaten FBS team in the country.

Notre Dame will head into the postseason at No. 5 after moving up a spot while idle, and Baylor jumped three places to No. 6 after beating Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Conference title.

Ohio State is No. 7, ahead of Mississippi and Oklahoma State, which dropped four spots to No. 9 after the dramatic loss to Baylor.

Utah reached a season-high 10th after beating Oregon on Friday night to win the Pac-12 Conference.

Rank Team Prev. Rank Conference Points 1 Alabama (12-1) 4 SEC 1,535 (50) 2 Michigan (12-1) 2 Big Ten 1,480 (9) 3 Georgia (12-1) 1 SEC 1,408 4 Cincinnati (13-0) 3 American Athletic 1,404 (3) 5 Notre Dame (11-1) 6 IA Independents 1,280 6 Baylor (11-2) 9 Big 12 1,228 7 Ohio State (10-2) 7 Big Ten 1,177 8 Ole Miss (10-2) 8 SEC 1,101 9 Oklahoma State (11-2) 5 Big 12 1,060 10 Utah (10-3) 14 Pac-12 929 11 Michigan State (10-2) 11 Big Ten 895 12 Brigham Young (10-2) 12 IA Independents 866 13 Pittsburgh (11-2) 17 ACC 838 14 Oklahoma (10-2) 13 Big 12 807 15 Oregon (10-3) 10 Pac-12 594 16 Louisiana-Lafayette (12-1) 20 Sun Belt 490 17 Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten 446 18 North Carolina State (9-3) 21 ACC 404 19 Clemson (9-3) 22 ACC 395 20 Wake Forest (10-3) 18 ACC 393 21 Houston (11-2) 16 American Athletic 358 22 Arkansas (8-4) 23 SEC 279 23 Texas A&M (8-4) 24 SEC 171 24 UTSA (12-1) Conference USA 146 25 Kentucky (9-3) 25 SEC 129 Others receiving votes: Utah State 109, Wisconsin 66, San Diego State 63, Minnesota 38, Purdue 36, Appalachian State 9, Army 7, Mississippi State 4, Penn State 4, Northern Illinois 1

POLL POINTS

Alabama is No. 1 in the AP poll for the 137th time, the most in the history of the ranking, which date to 1936.

Ohio State is second with 105 appearances at No. 1, and Oklahoma is third at 101.

IN-AND-OUT

Just one team moved back into the Top 25 after championship weekend: UTSA is No. 24 after winning Conference USA.

San Diego State fell out of the ranking after it lost the Mountain West Conference championship game to Utah State.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 3, 8, 22, 23, 25).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 13, 18, 19, 20).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 7, 11, 17).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 6, 9, 14).

American — 2 (Nos. 4, 21).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 10, 15).

Conference USA — 1 (No. 24)

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 16).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 5, 12).