OSU names Togiai, Olave as Players of the Game in Penn State win

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University has named its champions and players of the game for Saturday’s win over Penn State.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was named the defensive player of the game, while on the other side of the ball, wide receiver Chris Olave was named the offensive player of the game. On special teams, tight eng Cade Stover was named player of the game.
In all, 24 Buckeyes received champions honors, which were announced Monday.
Togiai had seven tackles and three sacks in Saturday’s performance. He also snagged the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week for his game.
Against the Nittany Lions, Olave caught seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
Stover played on three special teams units, picking up a tackle on kickoff coverage and a knockdown on a punt return.
Saturday’s 38-25 win over Penn State marked the Buckeyes tenth consecutive road win over an AP Top 25 opponent.
The 24 Buckeyes earning champions honors are:
Defense
- DT Tommy Togiai
- DT Haskell Garrett
- DE Zach Harrison
- DE Tyreke Smith
- LB Tuf Borland
- LB Pete Werner
- LB Baron Browning
- SAF Marcus Hooker
- SAF Josh Proctor
- DE Jonathon Cooper
Offense
- WR Chris Olave
- QB Justin Fields
- RB Master Teague
- RB Trey Sermon
- TE Luke Farrell
- TE Jeremy Ruckert
- TE Jake Hausmann
- WR Garrett Wilson
- WR Jameson Williams
- OC Josh Myers
- RG Wyatt Davis
- RT Nicholas Petit-Frere
- LT Thayer Munford
- LG Harry Miller
The 2-0 Buckeyes will play host to Rutgers Saturday at the ‘Shoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.