OSU names Togiai, Olave as Players of the Game in Penn State win

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave runs a drill during their NCAA college football practice Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University has named its champions and players of the game for Saturday’s win over Penn State.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was named the defensive player of the game, while on the other side of the ball, wide receiver Chris Olave was named the offensive player of the game. On special teams, tight eng Cade Stover was named player of the game.

In all, 24 Buckeyes received champions honors, which were announced Monday.

Togiai had seven tackles and three sacks in Saturday’s performance. He also snagged the Big Ten’s defensive player of the week for his game.

Against the Nittany Lions, Olave caught seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Stover played on three special teams units, picking up a tackle on kickoff coverage and a knockdown on a punt return.

Saturday’s 38-25 win over Penn State marked the Buckeyes tenth consecutive road win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

The 24 Buckeyes earning champions honors are:

Defense

DT Tommy Togiai

DT Haskell Garrett

DE Zach Harrison

DE Tyreke Smith

LB Tuf Borland

LB Pete Werner

LB Baron Browning

SAF Marcus Hooker

SAF Josh Proctor

DE Jonathon Cooper

Offense

WR Chris Olave

QB Justin Fields

RB Master Teague

RB Trey Sermon

TE Luke Farrell

TE Jeremy Ruckert

TE Jake Hausmann

WR Garrett Wilson

WR Jameson Williams

OC Josh Myers

RG Wyatt Davis

RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

LT Thayer Munford

LG Harry Miller

The 2-0 Buckeyes will play host to Rutgers Saturday at the ‘Shoe. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.