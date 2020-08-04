OSU names captains for 2020 football team

In this Nov. 24, 2012 photo, Ohio State fans celebrate on the field after a win over Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio. Ahead of the 2014 college football season, the AP asked its panel of Top 25 voters, who are known for ranking the nation’s top teams each week, to weigh in on which stadium had the best game day atmosphere. Ohio States Horseshoe received recognition from the panel. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University head football coach Ryan Day has named seven captains for the team’s upcoming 2020 season.

To serve as this year’s captains, Day chose linebacker Tuf Borland, defensive end Jonathan Cooper, onside guard Wyatt Davis, quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Justin Hilliard, cornerback Shaun Wade, and offensive center Josh Myers.

Borland and Cooper are returning captains, with Borland being a three-time chaptain.

Borland has played in every game over the past three seasons, racking up 180 tackles, 15.5 tackles-for-a-loss, and five sacks. He is working toward a master’s degree in sports coaching.

Cooper is a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln and redshirted last season due to an injury. For his career, he has 37 games with 51 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks. He graduated last December.

Davis has played 28 consecutive games, starting 16 times since 2018. He is a member of the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list and is majoring in communications.

Fields joined the Buckeyes for the 2019 season, throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was a finalist for the 2020 Heisman Trophy and was named the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. He is majoring in consumer and family financial services.

Hilliard, who has battled injuries for much of his career, is in his sixth year of eligibility. He played 12 games in the 2019 season, starting three times, and has been a valuable player on special teams throughout his career. He graduated in May 2019 with a degree in marketing.

Myers was a first-year starter in 2019, earning a second-team All-Big Ten spot. He, Davis, Thayer Munford and the rest of the line paved the way for the Buckeye’s first-ever 2,000-yard rusher, J.K. Dobbins. He is a member of the 2020 Outland Trophy watch list. He is majoring in social work.

Wade is a fought-year junior and the Buckeye’s most experienced returning member on the secondary. He played 13 games and made 26 tackles in 2019, four tackles-for-loss, an interception, and forced two fumbles.