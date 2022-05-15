COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes men’s tennis team advanced to the NCAA tournament quarterfinals after a victory in the super regional over USC on Saturday.

The Buckeyes defeated the Trojans 4-2 at Auer Tennis Complex grabbing the doubles point and winning three singles matches to qualify for its 14th NCAA quarterfinals.

Next up for Ohio State is that team up north with the Buckeyes and No. 5 Wolverines set to battle for a spot in the NCAA semifinals.

First serve for OSU-Michigan is scheduled for Thursday, May 19 at 8:00pm in Champaign, Illinois.

NCAA Men’s Tennis Bracket

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 8 Kentucky (May 19 – 4:00pm)

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Michigan (May 19 – 8:00pm)

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 Tennessee (May 19 – 4:00pm)

No. 2 Florida vs. No. 7 Virginia (May 19 – 8:00pm)