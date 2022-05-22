CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s tennis team’s quest to win its first national championship came to an end Saturday.

The No. 4 Buckeyes fell to the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats at Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign by a score of 4-1 in the NCAA semifinals.

After the Wildcats grabbed the doubles point, UK was able to keep that momentum in the singles matches as they grabbed the final three points to advance to the national title game.

Ohio State finishes the 2022 season with a 28-4 record after almost making its first national final since 2018.

Kentucky will take on No. 7 Virginia on Sunday afternoon for the NCAA championship.