COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes dominated Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, winning 4-0 Sunday to advance to the semifinals.

The Buckeyes (31-2) move on to the round of 16 for the 17th consecutive season, hosting No. 14 Arizona next Saturday.

After rain moved the match into the Ty Tucker Tennis Center on the OSU campus, the Buckeyes jumped out quickly in doubles, scoring wins on two of the three courts to earn that point. The momentum continued into the singles matches, with Ohio State winning the six first sets.

In addition to the win, Buckeyes Jame Trotter and Cannon Kingsley both received their degrees Sunday, and it was also tennis director Ty Tucker’s birthday.

The Saturday, May 13, match against Arizona is scheduled for the Auer Tennis Complex on the OSU campus. First serve is set for noon, and admission and parking are free.

Sunday’s results:

Singles

#24 Justin Boulais (OSU) vs. #45 Etienne Donnet (LOU) 6-1, 5-4, unfinished #11 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) vs. #77 Natan Rodrigues (LOU) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished #22 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. #73 Fabien Salle (LOU) 6-2, 6-3 #34 James Trotter (OSU) def. Matthew Fung (LOU) 6-3, 6-2 #41 Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-0, 6-2 Jack Anthrop (OSU) vs. David Mizrahi (LOU) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished

Doubles

#21 Robert Cash/Justin Boulais (OSU) vs. #12 Natan Rodrigues/Fabien Salle (LOU) 4-3, unfinished #20 James Trotter/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) def. Etienne Donnet/Sergio Hernandez (LOU) 6-2 Cannon Kingsley/JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Will Mayew/Matthew Fung (LOU) 6-1