COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band put on an out of this world performance during halftime of the game against Michigan State.

The band hinted on Twitter early Saturday that the halftime show, titled ‘One Giant Leap’ would honor the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first moonwalk, and it most certainly did.

The show wound down with a performance of “Stars and Stripes Forever” featuring 70 piccolo players.

Watch the whole thing in the video above.