COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have gotten a big commitment in the 2024 recruiting class as quarterback Dylan Raiola will be a Buckeye in two years time.

Raiola is rated as the top ranked recruit and quarterback in the nation for the 2024 class with a five-star rating, according to 247Sports.

The Chandler, Arizona native confirmed his commitment to be a Buckeye on his birthday Monday.

Raiola is the son of former NFL center Dominic Raiola who spent 14 seasons with the Detroit Lions from 2001 to 2014.

He is also the first member of Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class.