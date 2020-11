COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced Sunday that the Ohio State-Illinois game will kickoff at noon this Saturday.

OSU is coming off its toughest game of the season, fighting off a rough second half to beat Indiana Saturday, 42-35.

Illinois (2-3) had an easier day Saturday, beating Nebraska 41-23.

Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Illini from Illinois will be broadcast on FS1.