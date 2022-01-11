COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OSU Head Coach Ryan Day has turned to a coach he knows well to lift the Buckeye offensive line.

UCLA offensive coordinator Justin Frye, a former co-worker with Day, has accepted the offensive line coaching job with the Buckeyes. He replaces Greg Studrawa who departed the program last week.

Frye and Day worked together for two seasons at Boston College (2013-2014) and during one season at Temple (2011).

Frye has coached the offensive line at UCLA the past four seasons and served as the offensive coordinator for the past three. He’s a Big Ten graduate, having played at Indiana from 2002-2006. He’s a native of Elwood, Indiana.

While at UCLA, Frye developed an elite running game. The Bruins ranked 14th in the nation in rushing this past season, averaging more than 215 yards per game. Ohio State did not rush the ball to its normal standard in 2021, finishing 47th in the nation in rushing at 180 yards per game.

“I am thrilled to welcome Justin, his wife, Lauren, and their family to Ohio State and the football program,” Day said in a news release from OSU. “Justin and I have worked on the same staffs together and I’ve seen first-hand how good he is at developing his players as well building personal connections with them. I believe he’ll do great things here to enhance his room and our offense as a whole.”