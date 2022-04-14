COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day held his final news conference Thursday leading up to Saturday’s annual spring game.

Day spoke at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and provided final updates on the team before its first 2022 showcase. The news conference can be seen in the video player above.

The coach last spoke on Monday to discuss the recent death of former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The annual intra-squad game for the Buckeyes will start at noon Saturday. Day says the Buckeyes will tackle during parts of the spring game because he believes it’s the “right thing to do.”

“We’ve got to go out there and tackle and play and I think it will be good for a lot of our guys,” Day said. “We’ve got to be physical, we’ve got to be tough . . . so we’ll do that on Saturday.”

Day says the spring game will be about fundamentals and not showing everything they've done schematically, especially with Jim Knowles' defense. — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 14, 2022

Day says he wants to see backup quarterback Kyle McCord make the right reads and execute routine plays.