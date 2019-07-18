OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks at Big Ten Media Day

CHICAGO (WCMH) — Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day says his staff is ‘recharged’ as they head into August and the start of a new football season.

It is Day’s first Big Ten Media Day as head coach, following Urban Meyer’s departure at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

On following Urban Meyer, Day said, “You don’t replace a legend…you try and be yourself.” pic.twitter.com/dUBYjTrJMH — Audrey Hasson (@AudreyNBC4) July 18, 2019

“You don’t replace a legend. You don’t replace one of the best football coaches in the history of the game,” said Day. “What you can do is just be yourself. And I think that’s what I’m doing.”

Day says he feels great about his players as they prepare for a new season.

“I love our team. I love our players. I love being around the guys,” said Day. “These are great kids and they’re working really really hard. Like I said, we have a lot to prove. This is a new staff, a new team, and we haven’t done anything.”

Transfer QB Justin Fields appears to be the front-runner for the starting job, but Day says it’s an open competition going into camp.

“I mean, no positions are given, and I think when you look at that whole room, they all just got here, there’s been nobody that was on last year’s roster. I think it’s going to be one of those things where somebody has to to win the job,” said Day.

The Buckeyes go to work at fall camp in a couple weeks. The season opener will be August 31 against Florida Atlantic.